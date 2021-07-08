Basil Rajapaksa appointed Finance Minister

Basil Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Finance Minister.
He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.
Basil Rajapaksa replaces his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who held the post earlier.
The Departments, Statutory Institutions and Public Corporations which will come under the purview of the new Finance Minister are:
Treasury Affairs
i. General Treasury
ii. Department of Fiscal Policy
iii. Department of National Budget
iv. Department of Management Services
v. Department of External Resources
vi. Department of Public Finance
vii. Department of Treasury Operations
viii. Department of Public Accounts
ix. Department of Trade and Investment Policies
x. Department of Information Technology
Management
xi. Department of Legal Affairs
xii. Department of Management Auditing
xiii. Department of Development Finance
Government Revenue Management Affairs
i. Department of Inland Revenue
ii. Sri Lanka Customs
iii. Department of Excise
iv. National Lotteries Board
v. Development Lotteries Board
vi. Import and Export Control Department
3. Bank Financial and Capital Market
Policies and Regulatory Affairs
i. Central Bank of Sri Lanka
ii. All State Banks, Financial, Insurance and
their subsidiaries and related institutions
iii. Sri Lanka Insurance Board
iv. Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its
subsidiaries and affiliated companies
v. Credit Information Bureau
vi. Department of Registrar Companies
vii. Security and Exchange Commission of Sri
Lanka
viii. Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance
Provision of Funds
i. Lady Lochore Fund
ii. Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and
Terrorism Fund
iii. National Insurance Trust Fund
iv. Employees’ Trust Fund
v. Shrama Vasana Fund
vi. National Health Development Fund
vii. Kidney Fund
viii. Tea Shakthi Fund
ix. Kapruka Fund
x. Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund
xi. Buddha Sasana Fund
xii. Buddhist Renaissance Fund
xiii. Skills Development Fund Ltd.
xiv. Local Loans and Development Fund
xv. Inventors’ Fund
xvi. Thurusaviya Fund
xvii. Central Cultural Fund
Institutions to be liquidated or amalgamated with other Institutions
i. Department of Telecommunications
ii. Wildlife Trust
iii. Sri Lanka Media Training Institute
iv. Internal Trade Department
v. Pulse Crops, Grain Research and Production
Authority
vi. Janatha Fertilizer Enterprises Ltd
vii. Protection of Children National Trust Fund
