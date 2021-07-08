Basil Rajapaksa appointed Finance Minister

Basil Rajapaksa has been appointed as the new Finance Minister.

He took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Basil Rajapaksa replaces his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who held the post earlier.

The Departments, Statutory Institutions and Public Corporations which will come under the purview of the new Finance Minister are:

Treasury Affairs

i. General Treasury

ii. Department of Fiscal Policy

iii. Department of National Budget

iv. Department of Management Services

v. Department of External Resources

vi. Department of Public Finance

vii. Department of Treasury Operations

viii. Department of Public Accounts

ix. Department of Trade and Investment Policies

x. Department of Information Technology

Management

xi. Department of Legal Affairs

xii. Department of Management Auditing

xiii. Department of Development Finance

Government Revenue Management Affairs

i. Department of Inland Revenue

ii. Sri Lanka Customs

iii. Department of Excise

iv. National Lotteries Board

v. Development Lotteries Board

vi. Import and Export Control Department

3. Bank Financial and Capital Market

Policies and Regulatory Affairs

i. Central Bank of Sri Lanka

ii. All State Banks, Financial, Insurance and

their subsidiaries and related institutions

iii. Sri Lanka Insurance Board

iv. Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and its

subsidiaries and affiliated companies

v. Credit Information Bureau

vi. Department of Registrar Companies

vii. Security and Exchange Commission of Sri

Lanka

viii. Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance

Provision of Funds

i. Lady Lochore Fund

ii. Strike, Riot, Civil Commotion and

Terrorism Fund

iii. National Insurance Trust Fund

iv. Employees’ Trust Fund

v. Shrama Vasana Fund

vi. National Health Development Fund

vii. Kidney Fund

viii. Tea Shakthi Fund

ix. Kapruka Fund

x. Public Service Pensioners’ Trust Fund

xi. Buddha Sasana Fund

xii. Buddhist Renaissance Fund

xiii. Skills Development Fund Ltd.

xiv. Local Loans and Development Fund

xv. Inventors’ Fund

xvi. Thurusaviya Fund

xvii. Central Cultural Fund

Institutions to be liquidated or amalgamated with other Institutions

i. Department of Telecommunications

ii. Wildlife Trust

iii. Sri Lanka Media Training Institute

iv. Internal Trade Department

v. Pulse Crops, Grain Research and Production

Authority

vi. Janatha Fertilizer Enterprises Ltd

vii. Protection of Children National Trust Fund

