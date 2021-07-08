Bajaj – Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Loved Motorcycle Brand’

For the third consecutive year, Bajaj has emerged as the ‘Most Loved Motorcycle Brand’ in Sri Lanka, according to Brand Finance Lanka, in the 18th edition of its annual review.

Bajaj, the world’s fourth largest two-wheeler manufacturer is renown in more than 72 countries in Latin America, Africa, Middle East, South and Southeast Asia for its range of motorcycles including CT 100, Platina, Discover, Avenger, Pulsar, etc.

Bajaj Motorcycles, with its affordability, fuel-economy and performance, has become an integral part of the Sri Lankan landscape with a motorcycle for every segment of the market.

The Bajaj brand has been selected by Brand Finance Lanka in their annual reviews since 2011 and as the ‘Most Loved Motorcycle Brand’ in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“We are immensely proud to be the ‘Most Loved Motorcycle Brand’ in Sri Lanka for the third year in a row. We are grateful to our customers for placing their trust in Bajaj and David Pieris Motor Company (Pvt.) Ltd. (DPMC) and to our employees for going above and beyond to be there for our customers and communities at a time when it’s never mattered more; their dedication is reflected in the strength of our brand,” said Mr. Lakmal De Silva, Deputy General Manager (Vehicle Sales).

Mr. De Silva added, “A motorcycle is often the first vehicle that an individual owns, and it a source of as much pride, as it is a means of transport. We have therefore ensured that our commitment to the brand does not end with the sale but are as focused on the after sales services we provide throughout Sri Lanka supported by an extensive network of over 1,400 sales, service and spare part dealerships as the largest in the automotive industry.”

Brand Finance winner for each category is based on research where respondents provide feedback on individual brands by sector, with the highest ranking for each being featured in a consolidated table. The criteria to be on the list of brands for consideration, in each category, is based on Brand Finance’s database of brands and historical data gathered over the last 10 years.

David Pieris Motor Company (Pvt) Ltd, the country’s largest automotive company, has been the sole distributor in Sri Lanka for Bajaj and KTM for more than four decades.