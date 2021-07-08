As China’s foreign currency deposits pass US$1 trillion, banks face unwanted headache, yuan pressure

“We have a lot of dollars sitting on commercial banks’ balance sheets,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research and strategy at OCBC Bank. “This can create a lot of challenges as to how they can make money from that increasing liability.”

Reflecting the limited channels to use foreign currencies in the domestic market, US dollar deposit rates in China have fallen to near all-time lows – levels that are only around a third of the equivalent funding costs in the US itself.

The PBOC is wary that buying US dollar inflows from exporters could result in an accumulation of the currency in its foreign exchange reserves which could draw attention from the US Treasury’s currency manipulation watchdog, said Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS Bank.

As the US continues to warn countries against intervention in the foreign exchange market, China’s reserves have been stable in a range of between US$3 trillion to US$3.2 trillion since 2017.

And neither Chinese individuals or companies are keen to increase their foreign assets, especially since there is still no road map for how China will ease its travel restrictions to allow Chinese executives to travel abroad, said Gary Ng, Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis Bank.