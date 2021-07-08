Administering Pfizer as second dose suspended as AstraZeneca to arrive

Administering the Pfizer vaccine as the second dose in Sri Lanka has been suspended as AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive this month.

Regional Epidemiologist of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), Dr. Dinu Guruge tweeted saying all the required AstraZeneca doses will be arriving in Sri Lanka by the 3rd week of July.

As a result the Pfizer vaccine will not be administered as the second dose anymore for those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

“We were advised to stop giving Pfizer as a 2nd dose and wait till 3rd week of July for AZ 2nd doses. We had to cancel tomorrow’s (Thursday) appointments. Very sorry for the inconvenience,” Dr. Dinu Guruge tweeted.

Sri Lanka began mixing Covid vaccines by administering Pfizer as the second jab on those who got the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

The Pfizer vaccine was administered as the second dose on a select group of people in Colombo.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier directed the Ministry of Health (MOH) to issue 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the City of Colombo to be used as the second jab on those who obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake said the vaccine was administered on Colombo residents between the ages of 55 to 69, who obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

Sri Lanka required over 260,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to administer as the second dose.

However, since there were no stocks available in the market, Sri Lanka decided to administer the Pfizer vaccine as the second dose.

The CMC said that with the required doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine now set to arrive in Sri Lanka, the Pfizer vaccine will not be used as the second dose. (Colombo Gazette)