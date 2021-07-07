Panel appointed to probe alleged misconduct of Sri Lankan cricketers

A five member panel has been appointed to investigate into the alleged misconduct of three Sri Lankan cricketers.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that the five member panel will inquire into the alleged misconduct of Kusal Mendis, Dhanushka Gunathilake, and Niroshan Dickwella while touring England with the national team.

The five member panel consists of justice Nimal Dissanayaka (Retd Judge of the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka), Panduka Keerthinanda, Attorney-at-Law, Asela Rekawa, Attorney-at-Law, Uchitha Wickremasinghe, Attorney-at-Law and Major General (Retd) M.R.W. De Zoysa.

The three players were suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry. (Colombo Gazette)