Navy surgeon suspended over child sex racket

A Navy surgeon has been suspended over the sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl.

Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne ordered the surgeon to be suspended with effect from today (07th July 2021).

The suspect was arrested yesterday with regard to an alleged incident of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

“Accordingly, the Navy suspended the service of this naval surgeon in support of further investigations and judicial proceedings in connection with this incident. Further, the Navy will be conducting a separate internal investigation into the incident at the behest of Commander of the Navy,” the Navy media unit said.

A former Maldivian State Minister is among over 32 suspects arrested in connection to the exploitation and rape of the Sri Lankan teen.

The Police said that a hotel manager had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The mother of the child, the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha and a captain of a ship are among the suspects arrested over the incident.

The suspects now in custody also includes the main accused.

A three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing the website used to sell the child for sex, were also arrested.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)