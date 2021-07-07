Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passes away

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday due to age-related illness, his family has confirmed. He was 98.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago,” Faisal Farooqui posted on Kumar’s official Twitter.

The actor had been witnessing age-related health issues for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital multiple times.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness.

Tributes poured in from the political fraternity for the deceased actors family. (Courtesy Khaleej Times)