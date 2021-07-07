Americans told to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka because of Covid and terrorism threat

In an updated travel advise, Americans have been told to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka because of Covid and the threat of terrorism.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has issued a ‘Level 3 Travel Health Notice’ for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the US State Department said in the updated travel advise issued yesterday (6th July) .

The US State Department also maintained that terrorists may attack with little or no warning in Sri Lanka, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas.

In May the US Embassy in Sri Lanka had clarified that a travel advisory issued at the time had been solely due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka and that the terrorist threat level was maintained as earlier and not changed. (Colombo Gazette)