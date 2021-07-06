“The Happy Market” at the Havelock Sports Club – Ready to build a happy community together!

“The Happy Market”, the monthly open air market that aims to support the local community, will be Held soon at The Havelock Sports Club, Isipathana Mw, Colombo 5.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, there has been a need for a happy, family-friendly platform for start-ups and home businesses to promote their products.

The Happy Market was created to address this important issue and uplift the lives of the people running these small businesses while bringing people closer together in a setting that will be full of fun and entertainment.

The Happy Market is set to kick off with as many as 40 stalls offering all types of products for the entire family. The wide range of home-made products sold goes a long way towards generating incomes for the vendors, empowering talented women and encouraging them to grow their businesses.

Being an open air setting, the Havelock Sports Club provides a safe, spacious space for vendors and visitors to interact with each other. In keeping with the COVID-19 health guidelines given out by the authorities, masks and social distancing will be mandatory while facilities will be provided to check the temperature at the entrance as well as washing and sanitising of hands. The location also provides visitors other facilities such as a restaurant and bar, fans, lights, security, ample parking space as well as clean washrooms.

The Happy Market is expected to attract a large number of visitors as it will be the only market in Colombo open on Sundays. The Havelock Sports Club will also benefit from this event as the market will attract not only visitors but also club members who would want to visit the market and also spend time at the club. With the famous “Sunday Jazz” event being held at the premises once a month, The Happy Market will be extended till 7pm so that the vendors will have the opportunity to interact with the Sunday Jazz audience, which includes a large number of Colombo’s Jazz lovers, expats and diplomats. In keeping with the high energy levels of the market, there will also be a photo booth for the selfie and picture lovers. Not forgetting the Zumba and Salsa Dance Fitness sessions for those who want to have fun while staying fit.

Mrs.Ivonne Rupasinghe is from The Netherlands, Meppel. By profession, she has been a Tour Leader for a Dutch company since 2004. She works in several countries in Asia and currently residing in Sri Lanka with her husband. She is also the founder of ‘FARM DECO ’ a home based wood decoration business that creates trendy distressed pieces. Ivonne says that she is fond of the Sri Lankan culture and does many community services. She hopes that the Happy Market will be an event that will bring the Happy Community together.

All vendors will be provided stalls with a wide range of facilities and support services including electricity, security at the entrance, two washroom ladies, two ground boys for cleaning and general assistance, hiring of canopies, lights, fans, tables and chairs, music, garbage bins and a designated children’s corner with two experienced teachers supervising the children.