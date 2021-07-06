Police to crackdown on protests and public gatherings

The Police are to crackdown on protests and public gatherings which are currently banned.

The health guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardene prohibits protests and public gatherings.

As a result, the Police said that it will arrest anyone engaging in protests and public gatherings.

Dr. Asela Gunawardene has sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne with regards to recent protests held in Colombo and other parts of the country.

Gunawardene has requested the Police to crackdown on such protests. (Colombo Gazette)