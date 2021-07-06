oDoc telemedicine solution provides access to healthcare to JKH employees and their families

oDoc, Sri Lanka’s largest digital health company, has partnered with John Keells Holdings, the nation’s leading conglomerate, to provide access to healthcare services to over 3,000 John Keells Holdings employees.

Founded in 2017, oDoc connects over 800 doctors across 50+ specialities with patients for video consultations via its mobile app. In addition, the Company provides medicine delivery and mobile laboratory diagnostic services directly to the patients home, making healthcare convenient for all. With its partnership with oDoc, John Keells Holdings is now able to extend these services to its executives and their families.

At an attractive monthly rate per employee, oDoc provides corporate employees free unlimited access to SLMC registered GPs and consultants from the comfort and safety of their own home. Key benefits include keeping employees safe from the pandemic by reducing exposure to pathogens at hospitals or clinics and improving employee productivity by eliminating time spent in traffic and waiting rooms.

Speaking of their value proposition, Heshan Fernando, CEO of oDoc, said, “Providing our telemedicine services to JKH helps the conglomerate ensure the wellbeing of their employees. Moreover, during this time of crisis, as organizations need to encourage employees to adjust to the new normal, a healthy and happy workforce is vital to maintain workplace productivity. JKH employees now have access to doctors from the comfort of their own home.”

Elaborating further, Isuru Gunesekera, Executive Vice President/Chief People Officer of John Keells Holdings, said, “The service offered by oDoc is timely and convenient at a time when we are actively encouraging our employees to refrain from visiting hospitals in order to minimise personal risk/exposure.”

oDoc’s medicine delivery arm oPharma provides islandwide delivery of medicines and its home diagnostics arm, oLabs, offers mobile laboratory services directly to employee’s homes.

The healthcare landscape has shifted dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, and telemedicine has become an increasingly viable and essential treatment modality. According to the American Medical Association, 75-80% of in-person consultations can be completed remotely.

In Sri Lanka, too, oDoc has paved the way in boosting patient confidence and authenticity in remote consultations with over 65 corporates now using the service. In addition to corporate offices, oDoc is also actively used by over 15 factories where a terminal device is fitted in the factory sick room for easy use by factory workers. For more information, please visit www.odoc.life/corporates/. In Response to COVID-19, oDoc also launched and is operating the Sri Lanka National Telemedicine platform on behalf of the Ministry of Health as a CSR project.