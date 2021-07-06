Jayantha Ketagoda resigns to make way for Basil to enter Parliament

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Jayantha Ketagoda has resigned from his MP post to make way for former Minister Basil Rajapaksa to enter Parliament.

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam said that Ketagoda handed over his resignation letter to Parliament.

Basil Rajapaksa was set to take oaths as an MP today but the move was delayed following a rift in the Government over Rajapaksa’s entry to Parliament.

SLPP MP, Professor Ranjith Bandara was earlier expected to step down to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to return to Parliament.

Rajapaksa is also expected to be appointed as a Minister in the Cabinet.

Basil Rajapaksa left for the US in May on a private visit and returned to the country recently.

There were reports he went for medical reasons while others said it was on a family matter.

However, there was also speculation that he left following a rift with his brothers in the Government. (Colombo Gazette)