ISM APAC lauded among Top 40 Best Workplaces and Top 10 Best Small & Medium IT/iTeS Workplaces in SL

Leading software development company ISM APAC, a part of globally acclaimed Dutch B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions provider Sana Commerce, was recently listed among the top 40 Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka for the third time this year. The company also went on to secure a highly coveted place among the top 10 Best Small & Medium IT/iTeS Workplaces in Sri Lanka, an honour it received every year since the launch of the listing two years ago.

The latest announcement comes on the heels of ISM APAC’s fourth Great Place to Work Certification in 2021. This is a clear testament to the company’s calibre as an exceptional employer and its deep commitment to foster a high-trust work experience that enhances productivity by placing great value upon employee happiness and well-being.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviours, proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. It uses validated employee feedback gathered through a rigorous, data-driven methodology to produce its listings.

“We are humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again for creating one of the best IT workplaces in the country. It cements our commitment to foster a homely, secure and inclusive environment where employees can thrive and excel in their careers, exceed stakeholder expectations and produce exceptional tech-driven solutions for our clients. We do not believe that we have enlisted generic employees. ISM APAC is home to future leaders, and it is our vision to elevate these leaders to the next level. This accomplishment is undoubtedly a total credit to the superior work ethic and passionate culture maintained by our talented, dedicated body of employees,” remarked ISM APAC Managing Director Priyantha Bethmage.

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited the rapid evolvement of the work model within ISM APAC. With the total shift to work from home, employees took initiative to solidify an independent, ownership-driven approach to maintain an efficient, productive workflow throughout the year. The homely, open culture that had always been a part of the company’s operational formula was thus successfully transferred into the positive, productive hybrid work model the company follows today. The entrepreneurial, result-driven, and learning mindset championed by the company plays a fundamental role in the success of this transformation.

“Strong, happy employees are key to superior customer relations. Therefore, these consecutive honours assert our continuous effort to build a growth-driven, warm work culture, which inspires the development of agile technology solutions that transform e-commerce and solve unique, complex real-world problems for our global clientele,” IT Director, ISM eGroup and Head of Sana Hosting Operations Uditha Wijesundara opined.

The Best Place to Work accreditation is the culmination of thoughtfully crafted human resource practices, and values consistently applied over ISM APAC’s seven years of operations. To better support their global clientele and employees, the company prioritises tailored training and development initiatives, recruiting against competencies and benchmarking pay in a competitive market as well as retaining high performers. The company has also continuously thrived on a progressive approach to handling the needs of the millennial and Gen Z generations who are now entering the workforce in increasing numbers, and actively works to meet their needs in terms of remote working and flexible hours. Further, ISM APAC prides itself in its environment that promotes inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

Commenting on their unique approach, ISM APAC Finance Director Tharanga Perera stated, “Technology is a key contributor to our economy and working at an organisation that creates value-enhancing, innovative solutions in a robust workplace culture is what many passionate technologists aspire to. Our highly skilled team is thus accustomed and motivated to step out of their comfort zones whenever required to produce great work, as we have created a wholesome environment where they get to work with great people, at a company with a strong culture, and flourish on supportive teams that encourage them to be their authentic selves.”

Being a major player in the e-commerce industry, ISM APAC serves the Asia Pacific with its flagship solution Sana, an e-commerce platform for SAP and Microsoft Dynamics for distributors, manufacturers and wholesalers. The company’s vast insights and expertise in web shop development, web shop design, e-commerce strategy, and online marketing give it a focused and competitive edge to achieve clients’ objectives. Its parent company ISM e-Group, recently rebranded to Sana Commerce, a move that will be followed by ISM APAC over the upcoming months.

ISM APAC is a part of ISM eGroup headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands. With offices across Australia, Austria, Colombia, Germany, Ukraine, the U.K. and the United States, the leading e-commerce solutions provider has earned an indelible reputation for its unparalleled approach to support clients from diverse sectors to perform their best. Catering to clientele across Asia, ISM APAC is set on an ambitious growth trajectory together with a team consisting of over 180+ employees. During its 7-year tenure, the company has grown from strength to strength, setting high benchmarks in the competitive, rapidly evolving technology landscape in Sri Lanka.