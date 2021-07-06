India reiterates support for full implementation of 13A in Sri Lanka

India today reiterated its support for the full implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in Sri Lanka.

A five member Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) delegation led by Member of Parliament Mano Ganeshan called on Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay today (6 July 2021) at India House.

TPA Members of Parliament Radha Krishnan, Udhaya Kumar, Velu Kumar along with TPA General Secretary Chandra Schaffer were present during the meeting.

The High Commissioner was assisted by Deputy High Commissioner, Vinod K Jacob and Political Counsellor, Mrs Banu Prakash.

The nearly two hour long meeting saw discussions on issues of mutual interest and contemporary relevance that also affected the Indian Origin Tamil community of Sri Lanka.

The TPA delegation highlighted the socio-economic and developmental needs of the Indian Origin Tamil people as well as their hopes for political devolution.

The High Commissioner reiterated India’s support for devolution in Sri Lanka on the basis of full implementation of the 13A and early conduct of Provincial Council elections.

The two sides also emphasized the significance of the Indian Housing and other community Development Projects being implemented by the Government of India in the plantation region. (Colombo Gazette)