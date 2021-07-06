Cardiologist becomes latest suspect arrested in child sex racket

A cardiologist has become the latest suspect to be arrested in connection to a child sex racket.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the cardiologist is attached to a reputed hospital in the outskirts of Colombo.

He said that more suspects have been identified and are expected to be arrested soon.

A former Maldivian State Minister is among over 32 suspects arrested in connection to the exploitation and rape of the Sri Lankan teen.

He said that a hotel manager had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The mother of the child, the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha and a captain of a ship are among the suspects arrested over the incident.

The suspects now in custody also includes the main accused.

A three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing the website used to sell the child for sex, were also arrested.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)