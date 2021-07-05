SriLankan Airlines summoned before COPE

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has summoned SriLankan Airlines to appear before the Committee tomorrow in order to review its current performance.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said that the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and the National Housing Development Authority have also been summoned before the COPE Committee this week.

The COPE Committee is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament, Professor Charitha Herath.

In addition to the COPE Committee, a number of Committees and Ministerial Consultative Committees are scheduled to meet this week, Dasanayake added.

Accordingly, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence is scheduled to met on the 06th, whilst the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Labour and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Industries are scheduled to meet in Parliament on 7th July.

Meanwhile, the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality and the Women Parliamentarians Caucus has is also scheduled to meet on the 08th. (Colombo Gazette)