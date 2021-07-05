Maldivian among 32 arrested over exploitation, rape of teen

A Maldivian is among 32 suspects arrested over the exploitation and rape of a Sri Lankan teen.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Maldivian had purchased the girl online.

He said that a hotel manager had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

The mother of the child, the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha and a captain of a ship are among the suspects arrested over the incident.

The suspects now in custody also includes the main accused.

A three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing the website used to sell the child for sex, were also arrested earlier.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

The Police Spokesman said that another 12 suspects have also been identified and are to be arrested.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)