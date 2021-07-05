ICC bans former Sri Lanka Cricket performance analyst for attempting to bribe Minister

Sanath Jayasundara, a former performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket, has been banned from all cricket for seven years for attempting to bribe the Sports Minister.

The ban was enforced after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.

The ban is backdated to 11 May 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Jayasundara guilty of Article 2.1.3 for offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match and Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity Unit, said that Jayasundara’s attempt to bribe a Minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing.

“We won’t tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour. This ban should serve as a deterrent for anyone who may be tempted along the wrong path.”

The ICC had in May 2019 charged Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. (Colombo Gazette)