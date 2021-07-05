First consignment of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

The first consignment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka today, the Government said.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that 26,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by Sri Lanka arrived this morning.

The use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as the second jab for those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, was recently approved by the Health Ministry’s Advisory Committee.

Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases of the Health Ministry had approved the move.

Accordingly, all those who obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose can be administered with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as the second jab.

Sri Lanka was expected to receive 78,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine thismonth.

The Government had announced earlier this month that it will import 05 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this year.

On 7th May, the Advisory Board of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)