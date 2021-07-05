Bhanuka Rajapaksa penalised for breaching player contract

Sri Lanka cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been penalised for breaching the player contract for 2019/2020.

Rajapaksa has been handed a one-year ban from all forms of cricket, suspended for two years.

He has also been fined US$ 5,000 after an inquiry found that he had breached the obligations of his Player Contract for 2019/2020 while appearing in social media and other media interviews.

Meanwhile, decision has been taken to draft Rajapaksa into the 13-member squad, currently undergoing training in Colombo, under a bio-bubble, focusing on future tours.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that the decision was taken after Rajapaksa achieved the required fitness levels, which is one of the prerequisites for national selections.

He is expected to join the bio-bubble tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)