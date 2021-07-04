Sri Lanka receives another 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine

Sri Lanka today received another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the vaccines arrived in Sri Lanka on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Beijing.

The Sinopharm vaccines were purchased by Sri Lanka from the Chinese manufacturer.

On Friday another stock of one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Government had initially received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

The first stock was administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka, as it was yet to be approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

It was later administered to the public after being approved by the World Health Organisation and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA). (Colombo Gazette)