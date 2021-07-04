Restaurants, spas allowed to resume by following health guidelines

Restaurants and spas have been permitted to resume operations by following the health guidelines.

Directory General of Health Dr. Asela Gunawardena issued amended health guidelines which will come into effect from tomorrow (5th July).

According to the amended health guidelines, spas can also resume operations with effect from 5th July.

Restaurants can also resume dining-in by following the health guidelines.

Hotels and rest houses have also been permitted to operate by following the health guidelines.

Private vehicles and cab services can operate according to the seating capacity.

However, pubs, bars and night clubs have not been allowed to resume operations.

Weddings are also banned while wedding registrations can take place with a maximum of 10 people.

Places of worship including churches must also remain closed.

The amended health guidelines will be reviewed by 19th July. (Colombo Gazette)