Emirates extends suspension of passengers from Sri Lanka

Emirates has extended the suspension of passengers from Sri Lanka till 15 July.

In line with UAE Government directives, the Dubai based airline said it will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 15 July 2021.

Furthermore, passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

Emirates said regrets any inconvenience caused. (Colombo Gazette)