Atlas Expands its Myshop Portfolio with Sri Lanka’s First Ever Stationery e-Vouchers

Atlas, the largest local stationery and school supplies brand recently announced the expansion of its online portfolio by adding the perfect solution to inspire young creative minds with a gift that is fun, meaningful and safe: e-gift vouchers. It is the latest addition to the brand’s very own 24/7 online stationery store, Atlas Myshop which offers a range of affordable stationery products with superior design.

These digital stationery gift vouchers, launched for the first time in Sri Lanka, are a unique and educational gift option for children and can be purchased exclusively on the Atlas Myshop platform with just a click of a button. Customers can use Atlas e-gift vouchers to encourage their loved ones to experience uninterrupted learning in addition to spreading the joy of gifting from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Upon purchasing, a downloadable soft-copy of the voucher including a coupon code will be sent to the customer’s personal email so that they can gift it to the recipient via email, WhatsApp, SMS or even print a hard copy of the voucher to be gifted physically. The recipient can then redeem the coupon code to select their gift on the Atlas Myshop website.

An additional option also allows customers to request the gift voucher to be directly sent to the recipient via email. Expanding the accessibility of the vouchers, Atlas also offers a bulk purchase option that allows corporations to gift their employees to fulfill their stationery needs.

To learn more about how to purchase these innovative stationery e-gift vouchers, please visit https://atlas.lk/myshop/vouchers/.