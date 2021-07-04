Army to establish ‘walk in’ vaccination centres

The Army is to establish ‘walk in’ vaccination centres across the country from tomorrow (Monday) to administer the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

On a directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, medical teams of the Directorate of Preventive Medicine of the Army will establish new ‘walk in’ community vaccination centres across the country and commence administering the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine to the public from Monday (5).

Accordingly, community vaccination centres will be set up at the Colombo Army Hospital (Narahenpita), Battaramulla Diyatha Uyana, Panagoda Sri Bodhirajaramaya (Army Temple) and at the Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ.

The first dose of the vaccine will be administered at these locations to the public from the Western Province above 30 years of age from 5 July 2021 (Monday) onwards between 8.30 am-4.30 pm.

Proof of permanent residence in the Western Province by way of producing the NIC with an electricity or telephone bill or a copy of the electoral list or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is compulsory to receive the vaccine at those places.

Similarly, Army-manned community vaccination centres will also be established at the Galle Vidyaloka Vidyalaya (Galle District), Matara Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, (Matara District), Security Force Headquarters-Diyatalawa (Badulla District), Anuradhapura Army Hospital (Anuradhapura District), Infantry Training School, Minneriya (Polonnaruwa District), Kilinochchi Army Base Hospital (Kilinochchi District) and Mullaittivu Tamil College, Pudukuduirruppu, (Mullaittivu District) and Mannar BOI Building (Mannar District) to begin the vaccination of the public above the age of 60 beginning on Monday (5) from 8.30 am-4.30 pm. (Colombo Gazette)