Ship captain latest suspect arrested over exploitation and rape of teen

The captain of a ship is among the latest suspects arrested over the exploitation and rape of a 15-year old girl.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 26 suspects have now been arrested over the incident.

Among those arrested so far is the mother of the girl as well as the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha.

The suspects now in custody also includes the main suspect.

The Police said that investigations are also ongoing to arrest more suspects.

A three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing a website used to sell the child for sex, were also arrested earlier.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)