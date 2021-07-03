Melsta Health launches its latest venture, state-of-the art Melsta Pharmacy

Melstacorp entered the health sector in 2017 with a vision of providing Sri Lankans with better access to world-class healthcare services, and currently owns and manages numerous best-in-class facilities that focus on delivering leading-edge healthcare which is accessible and integrated.

Melsta Health today manages and operates Joseph Fraser Memorial Hospital, the island’s foremost primary care facility for women and children. With the acquisition of Browns Hospital Ragama, now rebranded as Melsta Hospitals Ragama, the group has added another facility to their healthcare service. Melsta Hospitals Ragama has been remodeled to conform to modern medical standards. It has the latest technology in radio imaging and caters to high-end surgical procedures such as joint replacements. The hospital recently established its GI Centre (Gastro Intestinal Centre) and Urology and Transplant Center with state-of-the-art facilities. It also provides home care services, mobile testing facilities and ambulance services. Melsta Hospital Ragama has been endorsed with leading international accreditations – ISO 9001, ISO 22000:2018, ISO45001 and ISO14001.

In June 2020, Melsta Laboratories was launched. Equipped with the latest testing equipment, its Reference Lab is considered the largest stand-alone medical testing facility in the country. Along with its state-of-the-art lab in Colombo and regional labs in Galle, Kurunegala & Kandy. Melsta Labs also manages two hospital-based laboratories. This has given Sri Lankans across the island access to the latest international standard diagnostic testing services. The laboratory was the first to be audited by the Ministry of Health for PCR testing and offers PCR testing facilities for Covid-19.

Melsta’s latest venture, Melsta Pharmacy, which opened its doors to the public recently at 453, Galle Road, Colombo 03, is the most modern and customer-centric facility of its kind. The flagship pharmacy offers numerous unique features, which include home delivery of medicines, free health checks, senior citizen discounts, special patient counselling by qualified and experienced staff. It also provides customers with online purchases and a quick home delivery facility. Melsta Pharmacy further offers mother and baby care products, wellness, surgical and consumable items and a personal care range in store.

Melsta Health is therefore able to offer a complete service of hospital care, diagnostic testing and supply of the necessary medication to its customers, as a total solution to any of their medical needs, whether in its hospitals or at their homes.