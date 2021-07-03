Eighty-four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas infected

Another 84 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

They were among 1823 people who tested positive for the virus yesterday (Friday).

Over the past three days 230 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas were found to be infected.

This included 78 on 1st July, 68 on 2nd July and 84 who were confirmed today (3rd July).

Most of those who were found to be infected are Sri Lankans who returned from the Middle East and Gulf regions.

The Government had this week revoked a travel ban enforced on passengers arriving from the Gulf, under certain conditions.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that in accordance with the instructions received from the Ministry of Health and the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) the passenger restriction on Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, had been revoked.

However, all passengers arriving from these countries must have a negative PCR Test obtained within 96 hours prior to departure. The respective airline must ensure this before boarding passengers.

Antigen tests will not be accepted as a pre-departure test for boarding and PCR test must be presented from a Government approved hospital/laboratory in the respective Country with a QR Code/Bar Code.

The Airlines must also satisfy themselves of the authenticity of the test reports presented by the passengers.

Passengers from these countries are also permitted to arrive only for hotel quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the conditions will apply until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)