Digital Marketing Association launched, establishing a much-awaited industry body for Sri

Lankan Digital Marketers.

In an effort to drive growth in the Digital Marketing industry, Sri Lanka’s foremost digital marketing experts have come together to launch the Digital Marketing Association of Sri Lanka (DMASL), which will play a vital role in recognizing, representing and supporting the digital marketing professionals of the country.

Formed with the guidance and recommendation from experts in the industry, the Association strives to be the ultimate representative of digital marketing, marketing technology and online media industries, providing a platform for professionals involved in the digital marketing field connect with each other.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, the President of DMASL Amitha Amarasinghe said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us as digital marketers who have been working towards the betterment of this field.

The newly formed Association is so far one of the best decisions taken to support existing digital marketers and the youth who are eagerly waiting to embark on a successful career in digital marketing. We believe that an association like DMASL is of great value for an industry which has the capacity to evolve as a major job generator in the future. We warmly welcome individuals who are involved in this field to join hands with us in our journey to reinforce the growth of the industry.”

Among other objectives, the Association will set the professional standards, ethical guidelines and best practices for the digital marketing industry in Sri Lanka. Members of the Association will gain access to professional development opportunities and upskilling through various activities organized by DMASL.

The Association will help members gain exposure to international forums and represent the members in national-level affairs affecting the Digital Marketing industry. Moreover, career opportunities will be shared among the members to upscale their digital marketing careers.

The members of the Association will have access to digital marketing resources and tools purchased by the Association, library facilities, paid subscriptions, media credit vouchers and more benefits. The members will also be invited to forums, knowledge sharing sessions, networking events and keynote addresses organized by the Association.

With the stage being set, the association welcomes all digital marketing professionals to join hands in developing the digital marketing field and achieve individual aspirations and goals. For more information about the Association and membership registration please visit the website: www.dmasl.lk