Approximately 30% of total apparel sector workforce vaccinated

Approximately 30% of the total apparel sector workforce have received their first dose of Covid vaccines, as at the end of June 2021, the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF) said today.

According to JAAF Secretary General Tuli Cooray, by working in close partnership with the Ministry of Health and with direct support from Minister Namal Rajapaksa, the apparel industry has been able to secure drastic increases in its rate of vaccinations for its industry workers.

“Prior to this most recent mobilization, only 5% of our workforce had been able to receive their first dose, owing to difficulties in securing vaccine supplies. However, in the last few weeks, the authorities have been able to partially vaccinate approximately one third of the entire apparel workforce. This is a tremendous step forward in protecting the health of our workers, and we are deeply grateful to the authorities for having provided solutions to the issues we had previously raised pertaining to worker safety,” he stated.

The number of vaccinations in the Free Trade Zones is higher, and the roll out is now cascading across the island.

“The Government has issued protocols that manufacturing companies and other industries must follow to ensure an infection-free and pandemic-compliant environment. We are committed to the safety and welfare of our workers on the shop floor and everywhere else,” added Cooray.

“It’s also in our national interest, and that of the families of our employees to get back to business as safely and quickly as we can.” At the end of June 2021, approximately 30 per cent of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry workers – more than 168,300 out of a total of 561,800 people – were vaccinated against Covid-19. This compares well against the national average of 12 per cent, or roughly 2.89 million people out of Sri Lanka’s national population of 21.8 million.

Domestically, the apparel sector provides direct employment and vital income to approximately 300,000 Sri Lankans across the island.

“Continuing at the same pace, we expect more than half of the workforce to have received their first jab within the next two weeks, and approximately 80% by August. If all goes to plan, by December, we should have nearly our entire workforce vaccinated, and safely back to work. This is very positive news for workers, their families and the communities they have helped to build up, as well as the industry and national economy as a whole,” Cooray stated.

JAAF member companies intend to accelerate the vaccination drive to enable vaccinating the entire workforce rapidly; the next stage would be to extend it beyond the immediate workforce to their families and the communities they live and work in. Again, this would be implemented with the support of local authorities and communities.

