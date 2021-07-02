One million doses of Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

A stock of one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The vaccines arrived on a special SriLankan Airlines flight from Beijing.

Sri Lanka has received a total of over 4 million doses of the vaccine with the arrival of the latest consignment.

The Sri Lankan Government had initially received 600,000 doses of the vaccine from China as a donation.

The first stock was administered to Chinese nationals residing in Sri Lanka, as it was yet to be approved for emergency use in Sri Lanka.

It was later administered to the public after being approved by the World Health Organisation and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Meanwhile, the Sinopharm vaccine will be administered on students going overseas for higher education.

The students have been requested to register for the vaccine through www.army.lk/covid19 the official website of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO). (Colombo Gazette)