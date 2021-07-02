Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya among latest areas isolated

Obeysekarapura in Rajagiriya is among the latest areas placed under isolation.

The National Operation Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that a number of areas were placed under isolation from today.

Accordingly, the Obeysekarapura 514C Grama Niladhari (GN) Division in the Colombo District was placed under isolation as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Other areas placed under isolation today are the Upper Division of Matuwagala Watta in the Kiriella Police area in the Ratnapura District, Olanda Village in the Hendala North GN Division and the Rubber Watta Village in the Hendala North GN Division in the Wallata Police area in the Gampaha District have been isolated.

Also isolated is the Lower Area of Kotiyagala Watta in the Bogawantalawa Police area in the Nuwara-Eliya District.

Meanwhile, the isolation status has been lifted in the Yatihena GN Division – Polhena Road, Lake View Road and BOI Road up to Lake Road in the Biyagama Police area and the Siyambalapewatta GN Division – Devala Road, Ariyadasa Withanage Road, End of Ariyadasa Withanage Road and Siyambalapewatta Kaduboda Road in the Meegahawatta Police area in the Gampaha District as well as the Demada Oya E 417/A GN Division in the Mahawela Police area in the Matale District. (Colombo Gazette)