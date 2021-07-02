Hilton named as one of Sri Lanka’s Best Workplaces

Today, global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® announced Hilton’s placement on this year’s Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka list. This is the second time that Hilton has been named as one of Sri Lanka’s Best Workplaces.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Sri Lanka, especially during such a challenging year for the hospitality industry. As a business of people serving people, we are fiercely committed to leading with our culture, and this means creating an environment where our Team Members can be the best versions of themselves, regardless of circumstance. Our Team Members continue to be our greatest asset, and are truly the heart of our business, enabling us to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality every day,” said Paul Hutton, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia, Hilton.

The accolade had been awarded to Hilton following a survey by Great Place to Work® of over 100 registrations representing 51,000 employees in Sri Lanka. The survey assesses employees’ perceptions of leadership, organizational culture, and trust, and is critical to a company being selected to the list of Best Workplaces in Sri Lanka. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year. A total of 40 companies were named in the list this year.

Recognising the importance of mental wellness, Hilton has incorporated a series of family-focused benefits for Team Members, including flexible working environments and mental health campaigns. Hilton also provides a variety of resources and programs aimed at attracting, developing, and supporting Team Members at various stages of their careers. Through the [email protected] Program, Hilton supports Team Members in their professional and personal growth. Globally, Hilton also provides further learning and development opportunities through Hilton University, its Executive Committee Networking Program, as well as Team Member benefits such as Go Hilton.

Further to creating opportunities for its Team members, Hilton had also launched a specially-curated female development program in Sri Lanka in March 2021 through a partnership with the Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management. Translating to ‘female courage,’ Hilton Liya Diriya aims to provide training opportunities for local female students keen to build a career in hospitality, and in doing so, advance women’s economic empowerment and grow the country’s hospitality talent pool.

“We applaud Hilton Sri Lanka for seeking employees’ feedback and the opportunity to certify itself,” said Kshanika Ratnayake, CEO of Great Place to Work® in Sri Lanka. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Hilton should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”