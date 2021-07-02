Bus driver and conductor sexually abuse teen in Horowpothana

A bus driver and a conductor have sexually abused a teen inside the bus in Horowpothana.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the incident had taken place inside a private bus.

The Police Spokesman said that only the 19-year old girl was in the bus at the time.

The bus driver and conductor have been arrested over the incident.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspects have been remanded till 6th June.

The Horowpothana Police are conducting further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)