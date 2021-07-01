Twenty-one including Mihintala PS official arrested over rape of 15-year old girl

Twenty-one suspects including the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) have been arrested over the exploitation and rape of a 15-year old girl.

A total of 18 suspects had initially been arrested over the incident.

The Police said that another three suspects were arrested last night, including the Deputy Chairman of the Mihintala Pradeshiya Sabha, raising the total number of suspects arrested to 21.

The suspects now in custody includes the main suspect who was arrested earlier.

The Police said that investigations are also ongoing to arrest more suspects.

The mother of the child was among those arrested over the incident.

The Police said that a three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing a website used to sell the child for sex, were also arrested.

The 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)