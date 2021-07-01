Turkey suspends flights from Sri Lanka

The Turkish Government has suspended flights from Sri Lanka and five other countries.

The Interior Ministry of Turkey in a circular said that Turkey has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka as of July 1 and until further notice, Travelobiz reported.

The Ministry added that the course of the pandemic in some countries showed a recent escalation due to the new variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Following the Health Ministry’s recommendations, Turkey decided to close up its borders for any direct entries including through land, air, sea, or railway from these countries.

Travelers arriving in Turkey from another country after having been in one among those countries within the last 14 days are required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result conducted in the last 72 hours.

They will even be quarantined at places determined by local governorates for 14 days, at the top of which a negative test is required one more time.

In case of a positive test result, the patient is going to be kept under isolation, which will end with a negative result in the subsequent 14 days.

The ministry’s circular added that passengers arriving in Turkey from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore would be required to possess a negative COVID-19 test result obtained in the last three days.

For travelers arriving in Turkey from countries apart from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore, people who can provide a document showing the administering of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 14 days or recovery from COVID-19 infection in the last six months won’t be required to present a test result or be quarantined.

A negative COVID-19 test result conducted in the last 72 hours before arriving in Turkey or a negative rapid antigen test conducted within a maximum of 48 hours after their arrival will suffice for those failing to produce the documents. (Colombo Gazette)