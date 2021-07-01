Seventy-eight Sri Lankans who returned from overseas infected

Seventy-eight Sri Lankans who returned from overseas have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The 78 Sri Lankans were found to be infected after PCR test results were obtained yesterday (Wednesday).

A number of Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had been found to be infected with the coronavirus over the past several weeks.

The Government had on Monday enforced a ban on passengers arriving from the Gulf.

However, the decision was revoked yesterday, under certain conditions.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that in according with instructions received from the Ministry of Health and the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) the passenger restriction on Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, had been revoked with immediate effect.

However, all passengers arriving from these countries must have a negative PCR Test obtained within 96 hours prior to departure. The respective airline must ensure this before boarding passengers.

Antigen tests will not be accepted as a pre-departure test for boarding and PCR test must be presented from a Government approved hospital/laboratory in the respective Country with a QR Code/Bar Code. (Colombo Gazette)