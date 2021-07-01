Retirement age for medical officers extended to 63

The retirement age for medical officers has been extended to 63 through a gazette notification issued by the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon issued the gazette notice amending the age limit for compulsory retirement of medical officers in the public service will from 61 to 63.

“The compulsory retirement age for medical officers of all grades in the public service will be extended to 63 years,” the gazette notice said.

The new retirement age is with effect from 20.04.2021. (Colombo Gazette)