Major General arrested over incident involving Wildlife Department officials

An Army Major General has been arrested over an incident involving Wildlife Department officials.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Army Major General had surrendered to the Habarana Police today.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that two complaints had been made against the Army Major General.

An Army Board of Inquiry is also investigating the incident.

The Army media unit said that a Board of Inquiry was appointed hours after the incident was reported on Friday (25).

The senior officer of the Army was allegedly involved in a heated altercation with a team of Wildlife Department officials in Habarana on Friday.

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva ordered the appointment of a Board of Inquiry headed by two Senior Major Generals in order to find and verify facts related to the incident since Police complaints have been lodged. (Colombo Gazette)