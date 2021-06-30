Travel ban on passengers from the Gulf revoked

The travel ban enforced on passengers arriving from the Gulf has been revoked, under certain conditions.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that in according with instructions received from the Ministry of Health and the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) the passenger restriction on Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, has been revoked with immediate effect.

However, all passengers arriving from these countries must have a negative PCR Test obtained within 96 hours prior to departure. The respective airline must ensure this before boarding passengers.

Antigen tests will not be accepted as a pre-departure test for boarding and PCR test must be presented from a Government approved hospital/laboratory in the respective Country with a QR Code/Bar Code.

The Airlines must also satisfy themselves of the authenticity of the test reports presented by the passengers.

Passengers from these countries are also permitted to arrive only for hotel quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that the conditions will apply until further notice.

On Monday the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak had decided to ban passengers from the six Gulf countries.

Accordingly, all online and offline airlines had been directed that passengers with a travel history in the past 14 days to Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with effect from 0001hrs on 1st July 2021. (Local Time in Sri Lanka). (Colombo Gazette)