Travel ban between provinces strictly enforced

The travel ban between provinces is being strictly enforced, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that close attention has been placed on travel between provinces.

He said that vehicles attempting to cross provincial boundaries continue to be turned back.

The Police Spokesman said that only vehicles operating essential services are permitted to travel between provinces.

The travel ban around the island was lifted on Monday 21 June and reimposed on 23 June and lifted again on 25th June.

However, the travel ban between provinces has not yet been lifted. (Colombo Gazette)