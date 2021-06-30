Over 170 turtles, 20 dolphins and 4 whales killed after X-Press Pearl fire

Over 170 turtles, 20 dolphins and 4 whales have been killed as a result of the fire on the X-Press Pearl ship.

The Attorney General’s Department today informed the Colombo Magistrates’ Court that 176 turtles had been killed.

The owners of the X-Press Pearl ship have agreed to pay an interim compensation to Sri Lanka to cover the cost of damage caused by the fire on the ship.

X-Press Feeders, operators of the container ship X-Press Pearl, have agreed to pay Rs. 700 million to cover the cost of compensation for fishermen affected by the fire.

The X-Press Pearl vessel which was carrying cargo with chemicals had caught fire due to an explosion off the coast of Colombo last month.

Eight containers with cargo had fallen into the sea after which debris and packages had washed ashore along the coast from Colombo to Negombo.

The ship eventually sank in Sri Lankan waters. (Colombo Gazette)