India denies reports Sri Lanka refused access to airspace

India today denied reports that access had been refused to use the Sri Lankan airspace for a joint military exercise.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that the reports are factually incorrect.

“We have seen some media reports stating that authorities in Sri Lanka declined a request by India to use the Sri Lankan airspace for a Joint Military Exercise with a third country. High Commission of India would like to deny these reports as they are factually incorrect,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

There were reports that India had sought access to the Sri Lankan airspace near Hambantota for a joint exercise with the US.

However, the Indian High Commission said that no such request had been made by India for using the Sri Lankan airspace in the recent past for the purpose of any joint exercise with a third country. (Colombo Gazette)