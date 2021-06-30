Another 17 arrested over exploitation, rape of 15-year old girl

Another 17 suspects have been arrested over the exploitation and rape of a 15-year old girl, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the Police Child and Women Bureau arrested the 17 suspects following extensive investigations.

The 17 suspects were arrested in addition to the main suspect who was arrested earlier.

The Police said that investigations are also ongoing over another 20 suspects.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the mother of the child was among those arrested over the incident.

He said that a three-wheel driver, a car driver and the suspect involved in designing a website used to sell the child for sex, was also arrested.

A 15-year-old girl had been sold for sex via the internet to multiple customers for Rs. 10,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 30,000 over a period of three months.

Preliminary investigations had revealed that the suspect had rented an apartment in Mount Lavinia to conduct his operations.

The suspect, who is reported to have sold the girl to several people on a daily basis, is said to have acquired the girl from her mother, who is a resident of Delgoda. (Colombo Gazette)