Sumanthiran questions giving jobs to Chinese and not Jaffna youth

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran has questioned the decision to give jobs to Chinese nationals in Jaffna and not youth from the area.

Sumanthiran tweeted an image of a Chinese man working at a project site in Jaffna.

The Chinese man is working as a labourer at the Point Pedro-Maruthankerni road construction site.

“A #Chinese National near my house in #Kudathanai, 9 km from #Point_Pedro. Pic on Sun 27 June 2021. He is working as a labourer in the Point Pedro-Maruthankerni road construction work. Many youths in #Jaffna are unemployed and struggling for survival. Why can’t locals be employed?” Sumanthiran asked in the tweet.

China is funding several projects in Sri Lanka, mostly highways, buildings and the Colombo Port City.

Hundreds of Chinese have been employed to work on these projects in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)