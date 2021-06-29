Sumanthiran questions giving jobs to Chinese and not Jaffna youth

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran has questioned the decision to give jobs to Chinese nationals in Jaffna and not youth from the area.
Sumanthiran tweeted an image of a Chinese man working at a project site in Jaffna.
The Chinese man is working as a labourer at the Point Pedro-Maruthankerni road construction site.
“A #Chinese National near my house in #Kudathanai, 9 km from #Point_Pedro. Pic on Sun 27 June 2021. He is working as a labourer in the Point Pedro-Maruthankerni road construction work. Many youths in #Jaffna are unemployed and struggling for survival. Why can’t locals be employed?” Sumanthiran asked in the tweet.
China is funding several projects in Sri Lanka, mostly highways, buildings and the Colombo Port City.
Hundreds of Chinese have been employed to work on these projects in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)
Chinese acquire projects with lower cost because they work hard. In contrast, Tamils rather move to the Western countries to live an easy life by claiming refugee status. Tamils do not work hard as Chinese. We all know Tamils live on diaspora’s money. If they work for the government, they work only a few hours a day. In the 1970s and 1980s Tamils worked hard. I had friends who got up at 4 O’clock in the morning to collect vegetables from their farm. Then take that vegetables to the market to sell. Before going home for breakfast they had to buy fish to cook. Then only they go to school. Now days Tamils are spoiled with easy money by claiming refugees status in the West. The mindset of working hard well and truly gone. The South Asian leaders have utterly failed. Instead of using the people to make wealth as China does, India created terrorism and Sri Lanka created 1983 riots. This have changed everything in the country. Now it is impossible to reverse the people’s mindset and their laziness. Only solution is putting pressure on everyone to utilise the human resources, but the West will not allow that happen. Because, this is the only way to keep you all under the West. Please note, China will not encourage to change the system either, because China also wants you to be dependent on it. The truth is, impossible for you to lead Asia or the world. Basically, I don’t see a future for South Asia. Just continue to survive, as you have been doing it for centuries, if COVID 19 permits.