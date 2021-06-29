Report on Parliament clash to be handed over to Speaker next week

A report on the clash which took place in Parliament on 21 April will be handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena next week.

Members of the Government and opposition clashed in Parliament on April 21, on the anniversary of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The committee appointed to look in to the incidents that took place in the Parliament chamber and Parliament premises on April 21, 2021 met yesterday (Monday) and decided to submit its report to the Speaker next week.

The Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the Parliament media unit said today.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Imtiaz Bakeer Marker, R. M. Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M.A Sumanthiran arfe members of the committee.

The committee was appointed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on 23rd April to recommend necessary steps that should be taken to prevent a recurrence of the situation similar to that which occurred on 21st April.

Accordingly, the committee has considered at length the possible adverse effects of such incidents on the entire Parliament and has also discussed short-term and long-term measures that can be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

A full report in this regard is to be submitted to the Speaker. (Colombo Gazette)