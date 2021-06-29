Philippines extends ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

The Philippines has extended a ban on travellers from Sri Lanka and a number of other countries.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that restrictions have been extended on travellers from the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh until July 15 due to the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus

The Presidential spokesperson made the announcement in an interview on state-run PTV 4, GMA News reported.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and is 60% more transmissible, according to experts.

The travel ban in the said countries was supposed to expire on June 30.

Stranded overseas Filipino workers in these countries have been calling on the Philippine government to help them return to the Philippines amid the travel ban. (Colombo Gazette)