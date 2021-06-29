Defence Secretary questions Chinese Embassy on camouflage uniforms

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) has questioned the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka over camouflage uniforms worn by Chinese employees of a private company in Tissamaharama.

The opposition had recently questioned the presence of foreigners in Tissamaharama wearing clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Manusha Nanayakkara raised the concerns in Parliament saying workers attached to a project in Tissamaharama were seen wearing clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform.

The Defence Ministry said that the Chinese Embassy had informed Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), that the said employees are not members of the People’s Liberation Army.

The Embassy has told the Defence Secretary that the clothes are part of the Chinese company’s uniform.

However, the Defence Secretary has told the Chinese Embassy to educate the respective employer to refrain its employees from wearing the controversial military style camouflage uniforms in future.

The Ministry of Defence has also informed the local company to ensure the staff do not wear such uniforms.

“Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) has also directed the Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police to thwart any further attempt of such nature,” the Defence Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella had said today that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Military intelligence had investigated the claims and found that the allegations were baseless.

He said that some groups had raised concerns over the matter with vested interests. (Colombo Gazette)