Switzerland hands over humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

Switzerland today handed over medical supplies to Sri Lanka to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka Dominik Furgler called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning at Temple Trees to hand over medical supplies donated by the Government of Switzerland to Sri Lanka.

Commenting on the Swiss relief provided to South Asian countries to help fight the pandemic, including this donation to Sri Lanka, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis earlier had said, “We can only end this pandemic together – international support is essential.”

Prime Minister Rajapaksa thanked the People of Switzerland for the generous donation and stressed the importance of continuing the already strong cooperation between the two countries.

The humanitarian assistance contained medical supplies amounting to more than US$ 4 million, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators and Antigen test kits, among other supplies, that would assist the Sri Lankan Government’s efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two delegations discussed the need to reactivate the Sri Lanka – Swiss Parliamentary Friendship Association (SLSPFA) and conduct programs between parliamentary members of both countries as has been successfully done in the past. Prime Minister Rajapaksa handed over that responsibility to the current SLSPFA Convener MP Premanath C. Dolawatta.

Ambassador Furgler also expressed to Prime Minister Rajapaksa his Government’s interest in assisting Sri Lanka enhance activities and services of the hospitality sector as the world hopes to revitalize tourism in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)