Suspect arrested for obstructing duties of PHI involved on Covid duties

A suspect has been arrested for obstructing the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) involved in Covid related duties in Mahiyangana.

The Police said that the suspect had used criminal force on the PHI in Gemunupura, Mahiyangana.

The suspect was produced before a Magistrate and ordered to be remanded till 9th July.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had been arrested when the PHI was conducting contact tracing.

The PHI was attempting to identify close contacts of a Buddhist monk who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The suspect had obstructed the duties of the PHI at the time resulting in his arrest.

The Police Spokesman warned that legal action will be initiated against anyone obstructing the duties of health officers involved in Covid duties.

Last December a Covid patient from Atalugama in Bandaragama had obstructed the duties of a Public Health Inspector engaged in Covid related duties.

Legal action was initiated against the Covid patient from Atalugama, following the completion of investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)